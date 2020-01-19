Columbia River gets 2020 blessing from Orthodox church

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A priest from Vancouver’s Holy Apostles Orthodox Church gave an annual blessing of the Columbia River on Sunday morning.

Reverend Michael Rozdilski conducted the blessing at 11:#0 a.m. This yearly blessing is part of the Orthodox Church’s Epiphany celebration, which they say commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan. After a mass service was held at the church prior to the blessing, attendees met on the banks of the Columbia River at Wintler Community Park.

At the blessing, multiple people dove into the river to retrieve a wooden cross, as per tradition. The Holy Apostles Orthodox Church has preformed this blessing for the last 9 years.