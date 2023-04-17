PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an effort to address low-level offenses, a community court that focuses on concerns that impact livability launched in Vancouver on Monday.

In a release, the City of Vancouver said the community court is intended to remove barriers by directly connecting participants with services.

“Vancouver’s new community court program is set up to compassionately and intelligently [to] address lower-level crimes,” said City Attorney Jonathan Young. “Offenses such as camping in an ecologically sensitive area can now be addressed with meaningful consequences that have a positive impact on our community and break down barriers that have historically prevented people from finding jobs and permanent housing.”

Eligible offenses will be cited into community court where, on the scheduled court date, a court-appointed attorney will go through the process, review the police report and advise their client before entering the program. Participants will undergo a needs assessment where they will have to meet with providers that help with services including housing, mental and behavioral health, and disability.

If the required conditions are completed, charges will be dismissed. However, a warrant will be issued if the individual doesn’t appear or participate and their case will be moved to “regular” court.

The community court will hear the following ten offenses:

Criminal Trespass 2

Disorderly Conduct

Intoxicating Liquor in the Park

Park Curfew Violation

Pedestrian Interference

Unlawful Bus Conduct

Unlawful Camping

Unlawful Storage of Personal Property in Public

Unlawful Transit Conduct

Urinating in Public

The effort is a collaboration between the City of Vancouver, Clark County District Court, Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program, and multiple service and treatment providers like the Homeless, Columbia River Mental Health and Clark County Veterans Assistant Center.

KOIN 6 will have more on this later in the day.