Community pulls together for family of fallen ClarkCo deputy

Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown was posthumously promoted to Honorary Sergeant Jeremy Brown after being killed in the line of duty on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Brown family)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though no venue or date has yet been set for slain Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Brown memorial, the Vancouver community has begun setting up other events to help his family.

Tow truck driver Jake Beals said Brown always had his back whenever he was called to a crime scene to tow a vehicle. He said Brown always had a quick joke ready and his big laugh was infectious. Beals said he’s planning a Back the Blue event in Brown’s honor on Thursday at Vancouver’s Living Hope Church.

“It’s a tragedy what happened,” said Beals. “(Jeremy) was a great guy, I worked with him in the towing industry here. You know, we’d tow for him and you get a rapport with your officers you work with. This is something you have to do, it will help the community understand and give a little bit of closure for some people maybe.”

Flags across Clark County are flying at half staff and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department has put together a memorial fund to help Brown’s family.

Authorities said to be aware of fraudulent gofundme and other donation accounts. If you would like to donate, you can do so to the Sheriff’s Department-authorized Brown Memorial Fund at any IQ Credit Union.

Details of the incident

Around 6:52 p.m. Friday, Brown was inside his car doing surveillance at the Pointe Apartments on NE 109th in east Vancouver, authorities said. Gunshots were heard and apartment complex residents around that time saw Brown had been shot in the chest while sitting in his vehicle.

A Clark County deputy was shot to death at The Pointe Apartments in east Vancouver, July 23, 2021 (KOIN)

At that same time, other units in the area were not able to reach Brown.

Brown was rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest for emergency treatment. He later died. He was 46.

Three people were later arrested in connection with the shooting. Abran Raya-Leon, 28, and 35-year-old Misty M. Raya, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday after an extensive search. The third suspect, Guillermo O. Raya was arrested Sunday in Salem by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender task force and the Salem Police Department.