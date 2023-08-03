The business, MDI Services at 1910 SE 8th Ave., called police to report a shot fired at their building. (Courtesy: Google Street View)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An investigation into a single shot fired at a Camas business Wednesday night has revealed the gunfire may have been meant for a pro-Ukraine sign nearby, officials say.

The business, MDI Services at 1910 SE 8th Ave., called police to report a shot fired at their building. When officers arrived, they found a bullet had struck the top of the building – near the roofline.

Investigators say they believe the suspect was targeting a pro-Ukraine sign located between the building and State Route 14 while traveling westbound in a truck.

Although no one was injured and the building took minimal damage, Police Chief Tina Jones said the shooting is a “concerning event.”

“I want to reassure our community that we are prioritizing this case and hope someone shares information that can help us solve this crime expeditiously,” Jones said.

Camas police ask anyone with information about this case to call their tip line at 360-834-4151.

