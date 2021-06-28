Cooling off at the silver screen in Camas

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — There is nothing like a big HVAC system in a heat wave.

The quaint downtown of Camas is almost always buzzing with activity. But in this heat wave the town’s restaurants and shops either closed early or never opened — except for the Liberty Theatre.

While the downtown streets are quiet, many sweltering residents called the Liberty Theatre to make reservations for afternoon and evening shows. Perhaps no business was hit harder during the pandemic than movie theaters, but good things are happening at the Liberty Theatre now.

Lance Thornsley is the owner of the Liberty Theatre in Camas, June 28, 2021 (KOIN)

Owner Lance Thornsley just got approved for a federal grant that will keep the business out of debt and now the heat has people returning to fill the seats.

“We’re seeing an uptick, especially for those folks who want to get out of their houses in the evening,” Thornsley said. “This is a chance to come spend 2 or 2.5 hours in a movie theater. We’ve got 4 big HVAC units in this building.”

Several people in downtown Camas were searching for food without much luck. But the concession stand at the Liberty Theatre is open.

There are also cooling shelters near the libraries for seniors in Camas and Washougal.