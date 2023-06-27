James Jordan pleaded guilty last month to violating a protection order and authorities tell KOIN 6 News that he no longer had to wear an ankle monitor.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County sheriff’s investigators are saying the gunman responsible for a suspected murder-suicide on Monday forced his way into his estranged wife’s home.

The victim’s two girls, ages 12 and 16, were at the home when the incident took place.

But how did the system fail to keep this family safe?

Washington lawmakers passed the Tiffany Hill Act in 2020, which was named after a Vancouver mom who was murdered by her estranged husband.

This law allows courts to order people accused of domestic violence to wear GPS ankle monitors so victims can know if their abuser is coming.

But the suspect, in this case, did not have an ankle tracker on him.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says James Jordan forced his way into this home and is suspected of killing his estranged wife, Erica Jordan, before turning the gun on himself. The incident took place near NE 42nd Avenue and 56th Street in the Minnehaha neighborhood.

Erica’s daughters were the ones to call 911 after witnessing the shooting.

“That is a lot for a community to take and for young children to take. And tonight, they go to bed without their mom,” said Michelle Bart from the National Women’s Coalition Against Violence and Exploitation.

Bart said this could have been prevented because the court records piece together a timeline of Erica doing everything she can to protect herself.

In August, Erica reported that James threatened to kill her, according to court documents KOIN 6 obtained. As a result, the courts granted a protection order, barring him from coming within 1000 feet of her. James violated that order in April. He was arrested and had to wear a GPS ankle monitor after he was released from jail.

In late May, James pleaded guilty and authorities tell KOIN 6 News that he no longer had to wear the ankle monitor.

“That could have saved this victim’s life. Erica didn’t even know that he was coming. That would have alerted her. And the question I have tonight is, why did the court take that away?” said Bart.

As a victim’s rights advocate, Bart said there are laws on the books that can protect domestic violence victims, but that judges need to use them properly.

“We can’t keep meeting like this over ludicrous decisions from the court system that need to go back and get more training to understand what victims are going through,” she said.

If you are in danger, there are multiple resources to call and get help.