The body-worn camera program is funded by the voter-passed Public Safety Tax

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Clark County Council unanimously approved a five-year body camera contract for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office with Axon Enterprises, which also includes vehicle cameras and updated Taser products.

The body cameras are expected to be rolled out in late summer or early fall of 2023, officials said. The Taser deployments will start after the cameras have been deployed and training/qualification is completed in fall 2023.

Axon body cameras in a photo provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, April 2, 2023 Equipment for Axon body/vehicle cameras in a photo provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, April 2, 2023

The vehicle cameras feature a forward-facing camera to capture video of the back seat of patrol vehicles and is slated to begin in early 2024.

According to the sheriff’s office, the county also approved a supplemental budget and staffing to support the program.

The contract comes after three deputies and a sergeant were selected to test the equipment during a 30-day field test and two vehicles were equipped with cameras.

“CCSO will continue to work diligently to earn and maintain trust and accountability with the community and believes this program is an important step in that process,” Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.