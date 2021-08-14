County to pay $72K to settle suit over harassment by deputy

Clark County

by: The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Clark County, Washington, has agreed to pay $72,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by a man who said an argument with a deputy led to deputies harassing and arresting him over several months.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Steven Klug said the run-ins with deputies stemmed from a 2017 argument with Deputy Jack Phane while Klug checked his vehicle’s oil at a gas station.

The deputy then pulled Klug over and gave him a traffic ticket. Klug alleged Phane and two other deputies then conspired against him.

Deputies detained him one night and another deputy arrested him when Phane tried to pay the traffic ticket. A Clark County judge threw out Klug’s arrest.

