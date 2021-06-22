Couple in court on murder allegation in starvation case

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The adoptive parents of a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington, boy who died from starvation had bail set at $1 million each during a court appearance in Clark County.

The Columbian reports Felicia L. Adams and Jesse C. Franks appeared Monday in Superior Court on domestic violence charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse in Karreon Franks’ death.

In response to the charges being read, Franks said, “I don’t know why I’m being charged with all of this.”

Senior Deputy Prosecutor James Smith described the allegations as “extremely concerning.”

Smith says Adams and Franks are each facing a minimum 20-year prison sentence if convicted.