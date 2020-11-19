Court docs: 75-year-old found dead in house fire was tied to his chair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 75-year-old man was tied to a chair as his house was set on fire in Vancouver last month, according to investigators in chilling new court documents.

John McCarthy was found dead in his home west of the Vancouver Mall on 66th Avenue on Oct. 10.

According to the newly filed court documents, Clark County detectives are investigating his medical records and bank accounts to see if he was being extorted, was in extreme debt, or was being treated for significant illnesses or any other explanation for his death.

Detectives found clear jugs of flammable liquid in each room of the house and a propane torch that was still on.

Investigators have been unable to find any next of kin. McCarthy’s cause of death has not been released.