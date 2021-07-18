COVID-19 outbreak sickens patients, staff at PeaceHealth Southwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is restricting visitors after a COVID outbreak sickened staff and patients.

Health officials say 10 patients with links to the same floor tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four employees. Five of the 14 people who tested positive were fully vaccinated. The vaccinated are not showing symptoms.

Samples have been sent to the Washington Department of Health to test for the Delta variant.

The affected floor is not accepting new admissions and the hospital said they are continuing to enforce safety protocols.