All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed near Hazel Dell due to a crash on Monday, July 18, 2022 (WSDOT).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash has blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Hazel Dell Monday morning, according to officials.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the collision was reported near 99th Street just before 10:10 a.m. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Trooper Will Finn of the Washington State Patrol confirmed this was a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

It is not yet clear how many people died or are injured.

Drivers are being diverted to Interstate 205 where the interstates split. Officials warn there may be long delays.