The location of the crash that has cut power to more than 26,000 customers in Clark County on July 25. (Clark Public Utilities)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More than 26,300 customers are without power in Clark County Tuesday morning after a car hit a transmission pole near the intersection of 137th Avenue and Fourth Plain Boulevard in northeast Vancouver.

Clark Public Utilities spokesperson Dameon Pesanti told KOIN 6 News that the affected transmission line serves a large number of customers, resulting in a large outage. Power is expected to be restored “pretty quickly” for most customers in the area.

“Servicemen should be on scene now,” Pesanti said. “They’ll be rerouting electricity around the area to isolate the affected line while they make repairs. That switching should bring power back pretty quickly for most of the affected customers.”

The outage is also affecting traffic lights in the area. (KOIN 6)

Depending on the severity of the damage to the transmission pole, customers in the immediate area of the crash may be without power for a longer period of time. More information on the outage is expected to be available by 9 a.m. KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more details about the crash and is waiting to receive more information.