PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a fire at the former Joe’s Crab Shack in Vancouver on Monday morning, officials said.

Shortly after 5:40 a.m., Vancouver Fire Department arrived to the business on the Vancouver waterfront. When crews arrived, the blaze had reportedly spread to the inside of the building.

Fire officials said 20 firefighters worked to put the fire out as the restaurant’s sprinkler system kicked in. The initial blaze was knocked down in about 10 minutes, while VFD said the fire was completely under control in 50 minutes.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Columbia Way is reportedly closed until 8 a.m. during the investigation.