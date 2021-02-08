Crews battle Woodland house blaze with river water

CCFR Fire Boat (CCFR)

View of a fully involved house fire near Woodland on Feb. 8, 2021. (CCFR)

CCFR uses brush units to access house fire near Woodland on Feb. 8, 2021. (CCFR)

View of a fully involved house fire in near Woodland on Feb. 8, 2021. (CCFR)

Mary Firstenburg pumps water from CCFR fire boat on Feb. 8, 2021 near Woodland. (CCFR)

View of a fully involved house fire near Woodland on Feb. 8, 2021. (CCFR)

WOODLAND, Wash. (KOIN) — Crews battled a hard-to-access house fire Monday outside Woodland using nearby river water, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue reported.

The house, located at the 37000 block of NW Pacific Highway was difficult to access, with fire crews having to make their way down a half-mile-long steep and muddy driveway. By the time they reached the house, it was already fully involved.

“The fire had a head start before it was called,” said Chief John Nohr. “When you add the very steep, muddy driveway, we were behind the curve from the beginning.”

Crews ended up using its Fire Board 24 from Ridgefield to pump water from the nearby Lewis River to extinguish the fire.

It is still unknown what caused the fire. The property owner told fire officials that he was in the process of evicting the tenant who was renting the property.