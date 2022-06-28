A plane crashed at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was killed in a plane crash at the Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver Tuesday morning, according to Vancouver police.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the field on East Reserve Street.

The plane is upside down on the runway with what appears to be extensive damage.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.