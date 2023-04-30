PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father and his 2 teenage sons were rescued from Vancouver Lake after their aluminum rowboat capsized and sank Sunday afternoon.

The father called 911 around 4 p.m. to report their rowboat was taking on water, officials with the Clark County Fire District 6 said. He said they were about 400 feet from the Felida Moorage ramp and drifting to the Vancouver Lake outlet.

Rescuers from Fire District 6 and Clark Cowlitz Fire Rescue rushed to the spot and rescued all 3. The teens were pulled onboard with District 6 and the dad was grabbed by Clark Cowlitz, officials said.

No one was wearing life jackets. They all refused medical evaluations.

A father and his 2 teenage sons were rescued from Vancouver Lake after their aluminum rowboat capsized and sank, April 30, 2023 (Clark County Fire District 6)

“Vancouver Lake looks pretty mellow, but like any body of water winds can whip up and it can become hazardous very quickly,” District 6 Public Information Officer Dave Schmitke said in a statement. “We highly recommend wearing life jackets.”