PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Police are investigating the suspect accused of stealing a Vancouver fire truck on Monday night.

The Vancouver Police Department responded to the report at West Mill Plain Boulevard and Kauffman Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Officers were told the Squad 1 Dodge 5500 truck had been nabbed as paramedics treated a patient near the scene.

The agency partnered with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an “extensive search” of the Vancouver Fire Department vehicle, but they were initially unable to locate it.

Washington State Patrol then alerted local law enforcement that the truck had been seen on a freeway camera, and the suspect was driving into Oregon about five minutes after the incident would have happened.

According to Vancouver police, the vehicle was found unoccupied near the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in the Albany area at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the man who was in an empty house near the scene. Following his interview with deputies, he was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle. Authorities said the man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant in Washington County.

No other details, including the name of the man arrested, were immediately released.

VPD’s Property Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation.