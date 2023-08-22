Deputies say a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The human remains of a man who had been missing for several weeks were found Monday inside a burned vehicle in Hazel Dell, officials said, leading the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to open a homicide investigation.

Officials said deputies searched the victim’s last known residence and found the car on the property.

When investigators first visited the home on Northwest Sluman Road and Overlook Drive, they saw the car appeared to “have recently been involved in a vehicle fire.” Deputies obtained a search warrant and found the human remains inside.

Deputies say a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges. However, the identities of the person of interest and victim have yet to be released. An investigation is ongoing.

