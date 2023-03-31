Witnesses say they saw the man and child run from the car.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A driver involved in a hit-and-run in Clark County on March 14 ran away from a stolen car with his 9-year-old son, leaving behind meth and stolen checks, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that 31-year-old Todd Allen Mouton and his son were in a stolen black Lexus that crashed into a mailbox and tree at Northeast Covington Road and 73rd Street around 3:40 p.m.

Witnesses say they saw the man and child run from the car, which deputies say contained meth, marijuana and what they believe to be stolen checks and documents belonging to 60 different people.

Investigators suspect that Mouton had told his son to run away from the car together.

That same day, deputies found the son – who had suffered “minor scratches.” He is now in the care of his family.

Mouton has yet to be found.

Deputies say they have probable cause to arrest Mouton for possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless endangerment-of a child, reckless driving and a hit and run.

Anyone with information about Mouton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Deputy Freudenberg at christopher.freudenberg@clark.wa.gov and reference case #23002066.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.