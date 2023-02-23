Drew Kennison was traveling on Washougal River Road at the time of the collision.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the deputy who authorities say remains in stable condition after a tree piled with snow fell onto his patrol car Wednesday.

Authorities said Drew Kennison, who has served the CCSO for 14 years, was traveling on Washougal River Road when the upper portion of a large tree broke and fell onto his car, colliding where the car’s windshield meets the hood.

Several other officers who traveled with Kennison at the time of impact said the collision caused his car to push off the roadway against another tree, where emergency workers had to use heavy extrication tools to remove him.

Officials said Kennison was quickly moved to a trauma center, but the impact caused critical injuries to the lower half of Kennison’s body.

“Deputy Kennison remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition with the support of family and friends by his side,” according to a press release from CCSO.