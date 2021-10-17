Deputy shoots, kills armed suspect who ‘failed to comply’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police shot and killed an armed suspect who led them on a car chase early Sunday morning in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies tried to pull over a car connected to someone wanted for assault in the first degree around 2:22 a.m., CCSO said, and the suspect then led them on a chase.

Officers executed a pit maneuver, stopping the suspect’s car, near the corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue and 49th Street.

The suspect got out of their car, armed with a handgun, and “failed to comply with deputies,” police said. He was then shot by police and died at the scene, CCSO said.

Authorities are conducting an investigation and the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on critical incident leave.

CCSO did not immediately release the suspect’s identity or additional information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

