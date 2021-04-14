Docs: Mom went to casino on day teen son starved to death

No one has been arrested in the homicide death of Karreon Franks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The adoptive mother of a 15-year-old who weighed 61 pounds when he died went to a casino just hours after his death in November 2020.

Documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show Felicia Adams, who took Karreon Franks to the hospital the day after Thanksgiving. She allegedly told doctors Karreon became unresponsive when she was bathing him. He was pronounced dead 14 minutes after arriving at the hospital.

About 3 hours later, surveillance video reviewed by detectives shows Adams arrived at ilani casino to play the slot machines.

The detective told a judge Felicia Adamas has a “lifetime loss of $238,098” while she spent 1261 hours at ilani. Her husband, Jesse Franks, has a “lifetime loss of $43,078” while he spent 977 hours at the casino, the detective wrote.

Karreon lived in a Vancouver home with Adams and Franks with his brothers, who were adopted by the couple from Adams’ sister.

The detective wrote Adams received “approximately $3000 a month to care for Karreon” from the state of California, where he used to live.

Court documents also show Child Protective Services went to the house 6 days before he died after Adams other sister warned that Felicia was withholding food and Karreon was “a walking skeleton.”

Documents also say he was legally blind, severely autistic and non-verbal. His teachers at Mountain View High School talked about how he would binge eat until he would vomit. One of his special ed teachers said the last time she saw Karreon before the pandemic he weighed 115 to 120 pounds.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show the autopsy done by the Clark County Medical Examiner showed abnormal bone and hair growth as well as abdominal lesions most likely caused by starvation. The ME also said Karreon had hardly any range of motion in his arms and legs, again likely because of starvation.

No one has been arrested. Vancouver police said the investigation is ongoing.