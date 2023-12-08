According to YWCA Clark County, there has been a 50% increase in domestic violence calls over the last five days.

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) – As a murder-suicide case that claimed five lives in Vancouver continues to shock a community, the local demand for domestic violence services has skyrocketed.

YWCA Clark County CEO Brittini Lasseigne said the tragedy is prompting more people to seek help.

“We’re really concerned at the amount of homicides that we’re having in our community related to domestic violence,” CEO Brittini Lasseigne said.

On Thursday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced 64-year-old Stuart Rouse was accused in the fatal shooting of his wife, Cristina, their two adult daughters, Kristina and Melissa, and his adult brother, Ronald, at their Orchard Highlands home on Sunday.

Since the family was found dead, YWCA Clark County says they’ve seen a major spike in calls.

“Between Monday and Thursday, we’ve seen a 50% increase in the amount of calls that we’re getting to our hotline,” Lasseigne said. “On average, we get about 23 calls a day, and that’s bumped up to 38 calls these last four days.”

In total, Lasseigne said Clark County has seen 10 domestic violence homicides this year – a rate she claims is disproportionately high when compared to the county’s population.

As victims re-evaluate their situations, Lasseigne said she wants people to know they can call the YWCA hotline anonymously to be connected to resources like childcare, shelter and housing. Victims can also find assistance with filing protective orders and re-entering the workforce.