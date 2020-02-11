Donations fuel St. Jude Dream Home in Camas

Situated on a hill in Camas with a gorgeous view, ground was broken for the first-ever St. Jude Dream Home in the Oregon/Southwest Washington region, February 10, 2020 (KOIN)

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — Situated on a hill in Camas with a gorgeous view, ground was broken earlier this week for the first-ever St. Jude Dream Home in the Oregon/Southwest Washington region.

About 65% of the materials have been donated for this house that will be built for the Northwest Natural Parade of Homes in Clark County this summer, said Tony Marnella with Marnella Homes. Their goal is to get everything donated.

Situated on a hill in Camas with a gorgeous view, ground was broken for the first-ever St. Jude Dream Home in the Oregon/Southwest Washington region, February 10, 2020 (KOIN)

When the house sells, all the money will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which makes sure their parents never pay for treatment, lodging or transportation.

“Having our own experience with cancer in our family, we understand the emotional rollercoaster that a family goes through,” Marnella told KOIN 6 News. “When St. Jude approached us, I believe it was last spring, we didn’t even have to think about it.”

Russ Laney with St. Jude said they’ve raised $500 million since they started this program across the country. But he said they’ve been blown away by the support in the Pacific Northwest.

Situated on a hill in Camas with a gorgeous view, ground was broken for the first-ever St. Jude Dream Home in the Oregon/Southwest Washington region, February 10, 2020 (KOIN)

“When you can get a hundred ladies and gentlemen and come together to supply materials and do the labor and municipalities, it’s community effort,” Laney said. “So the very first one is always special for us.”

Coury Shadyac with St. Jude said supporters across the Northwest “are fighting for the day when no child could be diagnosed with cancer.”

Learn more about the St. Jude Dream Home in Camas