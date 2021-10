PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –All lanes of Interstate 5 southbound were closed near Woodland Sunday afternoon because a downed tree is blocking the roadway, Washington State Department of Transportation said.

WSDOT tweeted Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. saying all lanes were closed at milepost 20 near the North Fork Lewis River while crews removed a downed tree. The tree fell into the right lane at around 1:30 p.m.

Updated: Tree down on I-5 SB at MP 20 near N Fork Lewis River, blocking the right lane, beginning at 1:32 pm on Oct. 24, 2021 until further notice. Use caution and expect delays. — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) October 24, 2021

WSDOT tweeted an update shortly before 5 p.m. saying the tree had been cleared.