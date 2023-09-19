VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — One of the homes in the 2023 Clark County Parade of Homes is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2900-square foot mid-century model single level home that includes a wine wall, solar power and an interior grow center.

This is the second Dream Home Showplace built by Marnella Homes to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A lot of the labor and materials to make this dream home come to life were donated.

“They all give as much as they can so we can get cost of the home down to as little as possible, so we can maximize proceeds to go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” Tony Marnella told KOIN 6 News.

The exterior of the second St. Jude Dream Home in Vancouver, September 16, 2023 (KOIN) Inside the second St. Jude Dream Home in Vancouver, September 16, 2023 (KOIN)

Russ Laney, the director for the St. Jude Dream Home, said, “There really is no builder with a bigger heart than Tony Marnella. All of his trade partners give from the heart. We hear lots of things from them like, ‘Don’t worry about the budget’ or ‘We’re doing this for the kids of St. Jude.'”

One of those trade partners is Northwest Natural in Clark County. They donated a tankless water heater and backup heater. Helping families dealing with childhood cancer hit close to home for one of their employees.

“I’m a cancer survivor myself,” said Nelson Holmberg with Northwest Natural. “When cancer strikes anyone it’s a travesty and it’s very difficult. But when it hits children it’s heartbreaking.”

St. Jude is hoping to raise $630,000 from the sale of this home. People can make financial donations to the Dream Home to offset the cost of any construction materials not donated.

The Clark County Parade of Homes continues through September 24.