Driver arrested for crash that seriously injured 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was arrested after a two-car crash in Hockinson late Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a crash at the 17200 block of Northeast 159th Street. First responders arrived at the scene to find one involved driver, identified as 20-year-old Jaxon Jondahl, walking around at the scene, not appearing to have any serious injury. The second driver, however, was unresponsive while trapped inside his Toyota Camry — which was flipped upside down.

The driver, 35-year-old Nicholas Crown, was extricated and both he and Jondahl were ultimately sent to the hospital.

Investigators believe Crown had been making a right turn onto Northeast 159th Street from Northeast 172nd Avenue when Jondahl crashed his Chevrolet HHR into the Camry at significant speed. Both cars left the roadway and the Camry rolled due to the impact.

Jondahl was arrested at the hospital because of the severity of Crown’s injuries. He was booked into jail for one count of vehicular assault, with additional misdemeanor charges referred. Authorities say the cause of the collision appears to be excessive speed, along with impairment on Jondahl’s part.

The crash remains under investigation.