PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was taken to the hospital after driving off an embankment and into a tree on Friday night in west Vancouver, officials said.

Around 7:45 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department was called to the crash on Laframbois Road. Once there, crews found the person pinned inside the smashed vehicle.

Fire officials said crews struggled to reach the driver, so they cut off both doors on the driver’s side. Once the person was freed, VFD said they were rushed to Peace Health Southwest hospital.

Officials did not identify the driver or say what condition they were in.