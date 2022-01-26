Driver ID’d after destructive spree of hit-run crashes in Vancouver

Rodney Jarvela, 51, was booked into the Clark County Jail on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver involved in a destructive series of hit-and-run crashes in Vancouver — which endangered pedestrians, damaged two parked cars, two retaining walls, a light pole, a garage door and a house — has been identified.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old Rodney Jarvela, was booked into the Clark County Jail on Wednesday. He now faces charges of DUI, second-degree assault, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

Jarvela’s arrest comes after he was allegedly seen driving a green truck erratically around Cascade Park and the Fred Meyer parking lot in the Chkalov area earlier this week.

On Monday, 911 callers told police the driver was speeding and often driving in the wrong lane — some pedestrians even had to jump out of the way.

By the time he reached the 14100 block of SE McGillivray, Jarvela reportedly hit a parked vehicle and then a light pole before crossing the lanes and hitting the first retaining wall.

But the man allegedly kept on going — crashing into another wall, another parked vehicle and slammed into a garage door. Police say he eventually stopped after hitting a house.

Jarvela then crawled out of the passenger side window, police said, and hid under the truck. He was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No other injuries connected to the rampage were reported.