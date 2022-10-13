A fire ignited in a grain elevator in Vancouver on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (Courtesy: Vancouver FD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at a commercial facility on Harborside Drive.

Responding crews found a working fire in a conveyor between a grain silo on shore and a barge on the water, according to Vancouver Fire Department.

Additional crews responded once a second alarm was called. The department says 14 units are currently working the blaze, including a fire boat from Portland Fire & Rescue.

