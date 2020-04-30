Live Now
Early morning blaze blows through 3-story Vancouver structure

Clark County

The structure was a home that has been turned into a business

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Generic photo of Vancouver fire engine. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A residence-turned-business structure in Vancouver caught fire early Thursday morning, officials say.

Fire crews arrived at the West 12th Street structure around 5:45 a.m. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor as well as the basement. Due to the construction of the three-story house, the fire was especially difficult to knock down, but Vancouver Fire got the flames extinguished within about 10 minutes.

Thankfully, no one was inside the business at the time of the blaze and no injuries have been reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

