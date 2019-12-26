Efforts underway to produce Mount St. Helens license plates

The 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens is next year

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Tired of seeing Mount Rainier on the vehicle in front of you? Clark County residents may soon be able to buy license plates featuring a mountain closer to home.

The Mount St. Helens Institute is working with Rep. Ed Orcutt to get legislative approval next year for a Mount St. Helens license plate that would raise money for the nonprofit institute. The effort is timely with the upcoming 40th anniversary of the volcano’s cataclysmic eruption on May 18, 1980.

The institute has launched an online petition drive with the goal of collecting 4,000 signatures by the time the 2020 Legislature convenes Jan. 13.