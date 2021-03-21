Embattled judge stripped of judicial power after Peterson comments

CLARK COUNTY, Wash (KOIN) — An embattled Clark County judge has been stripped of his ability to preside over any Clark County Superior Court cases.

Judge Darvin Zimmerman was already facing calls to resign after comments he and another court official made about Kevin Peterson Jr. , a Black man killed by Clark County Sheriff’s deputies, were posted on YouTube.

In the transcript provided by The Columbian, Zimmerman told the other court official Kevin Peterson was “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of.”

In a letter sent to Zimmerman from other Clark County Superior Court judges on Tuesday, Zimmerman was told that his comments demonstrated “bias and a lack of impartiality.”

“We believe the comments diminish your credibility as a judicial officer. They do not reflect the values of our court.”

The letter does not call for Zimmerman’s resignation but did state that his comments violated three of the four canons of the Washington State Code of Judicial Conduct.

Zimmerman already announced that he would step away to “reflect” on his behavior.

“I have decided to take some time off to reflect on my behavior and to determine what I can do to help heal the community I have served,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “I have self reported my statements to the Commission that oversees my actions as a jurist and will fully cooperate with their investigation. I want my colleagues and the public to know that I have accepted responsibility for my actions.”