PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evergreen High School is on lockdown as police investigate a disturbance with weapons nearby, authorities say.

According to the Evergreen superintendent, Cascade Middle School and Burton Elementary School also went into lockdown.

Vancouver city officials say police have detained one man, though police and K9 units are still in the area. No injuries have been reported as of 1:50 p.m.

Evergreen High School sent an email to families about the lockdown around 1:15 p.m.

I want to make you aware of a Lockdown incident at our school that is due to police activity in the neighborhood. We went into a Lockdown protocol at around 1:15 today. The students are now in the building and law enforcement is currently on campus. We will update you once we know more about the situation. Please know we take these situations very seriously, and the safety of our students is always a top priority.

There are no further details available at this time.

