Evergreen high schoolers to return to in-person learning

High school students will return in the first week of March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Evergreen School District will welcome back high school students to in-person hybrid learning within a matter of weeks.

On Friday, the district announced the final group of students will be returning to the classroom. Beginning March 1 and 2, 9th graders will begin orientation and all other high school grades will begin in-person instruction on March 3 and 4.

All Evergreen high schools will have two groups of high school students, with each group attending two days of in-person instruction per week. Families can still opt to keep their child in fully remote-learning if they wish.

ESD says this return will happen as long as COVID cases in Clark County remain at 200 or below cases per 100,000 population.

“We do not want to have a prolonged start-up process for returning high school students to school,” Superintendent Mike Merlino said. “We have all the necessary safety protocols in place, and have been successfully using them in our schools since September. In addition to our experience with the elementary and middle school students returning for hybrid learning, we have also been serving in-person small groups of high school students over the last five months.”

Students and their families will be receiving further instructions from their respective schools. Meanwhile, the current plan is as follows:

Monday, March 1: 9th Grade Cohort A Orientation Day 1

Tuesday, March 2: 9th Grade Cohort B Orientation Day 1

Thursday, March 4: ALL GRADES Cohort A Begin School

Friday, March 5: ALL GRADES Cohort B Begin School

Cohort A will be learning ‘live’ in-person or Remote on Mondays and Thursdays.

Cohort B will be learning ‘live’ in-person or Remote on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Wednesday will remain a remote, on-demand learning day for all students.