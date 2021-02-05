Evergreen middle schools to return to hybrid learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evergreen School District middle school students will return to in-person learning later this month.

The school district announced Friday that COVID-19 cases in Clark County dropped below 350 per 100,000 people, which is the threshold to allow middle school classes to resume. Hybrid classes will now start back up on February 18.

The district welcomed back elementary school students on January 19. They will allow high school students to return once COVID cases drop to 200 cases per 100,000 people.

Parents will still have the option to keep their students on full-time remote learning.