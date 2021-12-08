Evergreen schools’ superintendent on leave amid investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Evergreen School Board announced Wednesday morning the district’s superintendent has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation.

Superintendent Mike Merlino has been Evergreen’s superintendent since spring of 2019 and has been with the school district for nearly two decades.

The district is not giving the reason behind Merlino’s removal or any details about the investigation.

Evergreen’s School Board said an outside third-party is investigating and expects it to take weeks.

Victoria Bradford, the President of the School Board of Directors will be heading the district in the meantime.