Explosion on ski boat injures 2 near Ackerman Island

Clark County

Cause of explosion under investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Satellite view of Ackerman Island, also known as Sand Island (Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured Sunday morning after an explosion occurred on a 19-foot ski boat near Ackerman Island, also known as Sand Island.

A Vancouver fire boat responded to reports of an explosion at 10:20 a.m. Crews arrived to find two persons withe non-life threatening injuries that included burns and blunt force trauma. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish fires left by the explosion–one on the boat and one on the water from burning fuel.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

Multiple agencies assisted Vancouver Fire in the incident including Portland Fire, Multnomah County Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard.

