PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Facebook Marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.

According to Vancouver Police Department, between Aug. 1 and 19, there have been four vehicle theft reports that have all had similar situations.

The suspect allegedly uses a female profile on Facebook and contacts people selling higher-end, newer vehicles.

The suspect reportedly arranges to meet the seller in a public parking lot and then prior to the meeting, informs the seller that they are sending their husband to look at the vehicle.

Upon meeting up to test drive, as soon as the suspect has the keys, they allegedly get into the car and drive off before the seller can get in.

Vancouver Police say that the suspect is described as a Black male, early to mid-20s, thin build, 5’8″ with short dreadlocks or shoulder-length hair.

Vancouver Police also encourages anyone selling a vehicle online to be careful and to follow some safety strategies:

Meet in a populated location, preferably one with video surveillance.

Don’t go alone. Bring someone with you.

Never hand over the keys or allow a solo test drive

If something feels suspicious, don’t continue with the meeting.

If you don’t feel comfortable during the meeting, end the sale and leave.

Officials ask anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to contact the Police Tip Line at (360) 487-7399