Family dog saved from burning Vancouver home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire and saved a family pet from inside the burning home Saturday morning.

Crews were called out to a home on NE 87th Street in the Five Corners neighborhood at 9:00 a.m. With 25 fire and rescue personnel fighting the flames, the blaze was contained in roughly 20 minutes, according to officials.

No residents were present, but a firefighter discovered a dog inside the burning structure and was able to carry it to safety. The dog was then given to a neighbor.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.