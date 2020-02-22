Family dog saved from burning Vancouver home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire and saved a family pet from inside the burning home Saturday morning.
Crews were called out to a home on NE 87th Street in the Five Corners neighborhood at 9:00 a.m. With 25 fire and rescue personnel fighting the flames, the blaze was contained in roughly 20 minutes, according to officials.
No residents were present, but a firefighter discovered a dog inside the burning structure and was able to carry it to safety. The dog was then given to a neighbor.
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
