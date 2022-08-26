PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clark County family escaped a house fire just in the nick of time after the children woke to the growing blaze early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Cowlitz County Fire District #1 responded to the blaze near NW Hayes Road and NW 24th Avenue, east of Woodland, Wash. By the time firefighters arrived, they say the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The children in the home reportedly woke up to the fire burning in the living room and alerted the rest of the family. Fire officials said the family of five escaped with “no time to spare.”

The family is receiving help from the Red Cross.

This happened during a power outage caused from a crash nearby.

CCFR said the house is a total loss. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what caused the fire but say the family had candles lit because of the outage.

Crews are still on scene monitoring hotspots.