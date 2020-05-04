Family, friends remember skateboarder killed in Vancouver

William Miller is survived by his two children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends and family gathered in Vancouver on Sunday to remember the man who was hit by a car and killed on Wednesday, April 29.

William Miller was skateboarding in the parking lot of the Sky Zone trampoline park on Fourth Plain Blvd. when he was hit. The 45-year-old was trapped under the car. Bystanders tried to free him using a car jack, but he later died at the hospital.

“He was a really good guy. He did everything for everybody,” said Megan Apple, Miller’s fiance.

Miller worked as a mechanic. He leaves behind two children.

“I feel bad for the family of that 18-year-old because he’s so young in his life, and he has to deal with these kind of charges. Yeah, he did take the father of my children away, but in the same aspect, somebody else’s baby is being taken away too,” said Tiffanie Taubbs, Miller’s ex-wife.

Police arrested the driver, identified as Joshua Jones. He was in court earlier this week where he faces charges of second-degree murder.