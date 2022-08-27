Fire destroyed this home in rural Clark County, displacing a family of 6, August 27, 2022 (Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue)

No one home at the time of the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family of 6 lost their home Saturday when fire swept through the residence in rural Clark County, officials said.

Fire crews from Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue rushed to the home in the 5700 block of 246th Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and 16 personnel were used to extinguish the blaze.

The family was not at home at the time, but the home off NE 50th is a total loss, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.