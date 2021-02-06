Hazel Dell OIS victim on life support; NAACP asks for no demonstrations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a man shot by at least one Clark County Sheriff’s deputy has asked there be no demonstration held protesting the incident.

According a statement released by the NAACP Vancouver Branch Saturday, the family of Jenoah Donald remains in shock and are trying to grieve.

“To our white allies: We are grateful for these brave Americans leveraging power and privilege for the continued cause of Black freedom and equity,” the release said. “However, the theme of Black History month this year is the Black Family. We ask you to listen to the needs and wants of the family of this Black man.”

On Thursday night, an altercation began about 7:40 p.m. near NE 68th Street and NE 2nd Avenue in Hazel Dell following a traffic stop.

Details surrounding what sparked the subsequent shooting have not yet been released.

Jenoah Donald, 30, was shot by Clark Co. deputies on Thursday. His mom tells me he’s on life support. Deputies involved were put on critical incident leave per standard protocol. @KOINNews



What we know ⬇️https://t.co/giZnWbQs8w pic.twitter.com/jJWm2AuRg8 — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) February 6, 2021

NOTE:

The Vancouver Police Department reported Donald still being alive as of 12:37 p.m. Thirty minutes prior, however, the NAACP Vancouver Chapter along with Jenoah’s family said he had died Friday morning.

“Any public demonstrations done at this time would be in direct violation of this family’s wishes,” the statement further read. “The best and only way to support at this time is to pray and you can contribute to the family’s Gofundme.”

Authorities said the “involved deputies” were placed on leave and that the investigation into the incident will be handled by the Regional Independent Investigation Team.