Feds, USPS help ClarkCo deputies in fentanyl, steroid bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A five-month investigation that included Homeland Security agents and United States Postal Service inspectors resulted in deputies arresting two people with thousands of imitation opioids, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to CCSO, the investigation began May 5 when deputies responded to a report of a man who died under suspicious circumstances. Detectives from CCSO’s Major Crimes Team said the man probably died from taking a counterfeit Oxycodone pill, likely containing fentanyl.

From there, local, regional and federal agents jumped in the case, including Homeland Security Investigations agents and United States Postal Service inspectors.

They developed a case and carried out a search warrant at 8313 Northeast 158th Avenue in Vancouver, police said.

During the search, authorities seized six guns, $32,000 in cash, a “large quantity” of steroids and other pills — and more than 11,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills, which they suspect contain fentanyl, CCSO said.

Police said there were pills already packaged for distribution.

Joseph Cannarozzi, 39, and Melissa Salsedo, 44, were arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl and steroids with intent to deliver. Cannarozzi was also charged with 85 counts of forgery, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, CCSO said, and they expect more charges to come.