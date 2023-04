PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marrion Elementary School was placed on lockdown Thursday following a physical altercation on campus, the Vancouver Police Department said.

The fight broke out when a man refused to leave the school campus and assaulted a faculty member, police said.

No one was reported hurt in the incident, but the school remained under lockdown while police were at the scene.

Police said the man was detained and questioned.

No other information was immediately released.