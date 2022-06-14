PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots fired during a fight between two roommates left one dead in rural Clark County Monday night, officials said.

According to Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:04 p.m. when deputies were called to the residence on NE Kelly Road in Yacolt. The caller reportedly told 911 he had shot his roommate after both men allegedly pulled guns and began shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the one roommate deceased with injuries consistent with gunfire, according to CCSO.

The other roommate was detained but not arrested.

Officials said the homicide investigation is ongoing and there are no other suspects at this time.