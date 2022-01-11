Fire destroys downtown Vancouver park, closed ‘indefinitely’

Clark County

by: Hailey Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver has closed indefinitely after a fire damaged the play structure on Jan. 10, 2022 (Courtesy: Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Park officials announced Monday Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver has closed indefinitely after a fire destroyed the play structure.

A fence now surrounds the park to keep visitors off the unsafe structures until it can be removed.

Plans were already in place to add a new playground to the park later in the year. Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services is considering adjusting that timeline and said they will continue sharing park updates.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
January 18 2022 01:40 pm