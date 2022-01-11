Fire destroys downtown Vancouver park, closed ‘indefinitely’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Park officials announced Monday Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver has closed indefinitely after a fire destroyed the play structure.
A fence now surrounds the park to keep visitors off the unsafe structures until it can be removed.
Plans were already in place to add a new playground to the park later in the year. Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services is considering adjusting that timeline and said they will continue sharing park updates.
The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.