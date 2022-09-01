PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning fire at a suburban house displaced three people Thursday morning.

Vancouver Fire says they responded at 2:08 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in a NE Vancouver neighborhood. The first fire crew reportedly arrived to find a home filled with smoke.

Fire officials say they discovered the fire was burning in lumber that was leaning up against the back of the house. From there, the flames reportedly reached up into the attic.

Crews battled the blaze down, taking about half an hour until it was extinguished.

All of the home’s residents were safely outside, and there were no reported injuries.

The Clark County Fire Marshall’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the cause and determine the dollar loss. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Fire Department wants to use this situation as a reminder to not store combustible materials next to homes.